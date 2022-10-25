Leeds United return to Premier League action this weekend with a tricky away trip to Anfield to take on Liverpool. The Whites go into that game on the back of their 3-2 home loss to Fulham last time out.

Pressure is mounting on Jesse Marsch as the Yorkshire club continue to slip down the table. Here is a look at some of the latest headlines regarding the club...

Competition in battle for midfielder signing

Leeds will have to see off competition from elsewhere if they are to lure Weston McKennie to Elland Road. The Juventus midfielder is also said to be on the radar of Arsenal, Everton and Newcastle United, according to reporter Ben Jacobs. He will be at the World Cup this winter with USA alongside Tyler Adams and Brenden Aaronson all being well.

Ex-coach on verge of new job

Former Whites coach Carlos Corberan is on the verge of landing the West Brom job. The Spaniard managed the Whites’ U23s side before becoming first-team coach under Marcelo Bielsa. According to journalist Guillem Balague, a move to see him become the new boss at the Hawthorns is ‘almost done’. The 39-year-old guided Huddersfield Town to the Championship play-off final last term.

Defender could be recalled

It isn’t beyond the realms of possibility that Leeds could recall Charlie Cresswell in January. The centre-back is currently on loan at Millwall in the Championship but his game time has dried up. Speaking on his podcast, The Athletic’s Phil Hay has said: “Basically Millwall have switched from a back-three to a back-four so they only need two centre-backs in the team.