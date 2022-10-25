Leeds United slipped into the relegation zone over the weekend after suffering a fourth straight Premier League defeat. The Whites were beaten 3-2 by newly promoted Fulham, and haven’t won a game of top flight football since August 21st.

Jesse Marsch’s men now lie 18th in the table, with nine points from their first 11 matches. Next up for Leeds is a tricky clash against Liverpool on Saturday evening.

But before then, there is still plenty of transfer gossip to sift through. Check out the latest Premier League speculation below...

Leeds United are one of a number of English clubs keeping tabs on Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie, according to CBS reporter Ben Jacobs. He said: “Several Premier League clubs have scouted McKennie, including Newcastle, Leeds, Everton and Arsenal. But none have advanced interest yet. He’s a player who could well move to England in January but right now there is nothing advanced from any potential Premier League suitors.” (Ben Jacobs)

Chelsea are set to target Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes in an ambitious transfer, according to journalist Simon Phillips. He said: “I’ve been told at the moment, Chelsea are looking at Edson Alvarez from Ajax, Moises Caicedo from Brighton, Weston McKennie from Juventus, and Bruno Guimaraes from Newcastle. The latter seems ambitious. Chelsea have a shortlist of midfielders they are looking at for a priority area in January, and again in the summer. Declan Rice is more possible come the summer rather than in January, same goes for Jude Bellingham, but I think he goes to either Liverpool or Real Madrid.” (GIVEMESPORT)

Leeds United are “drawing up” plans to potentially sign a striker, according to transfer insider Dean Jones. He said: “I’m told they are drawing up names at the moment. I think that’s the main pressure right now. It shouldn’t be on Jesse Marsch, it should be on the club helping him find a solution to getting them the goals they need.” (GIVEMESPORT)

Newcastle United, Crystal Palace, and Brentford have “no hope” of signing AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan. The Frenchman is also a target for Tottenham and Manchester United, with his agent seemingly unwilling to entertain offers from any clubs that he deems to be “second tier”. (CalcioStyle)

Several of Liverpool’s Premier League rivals are “keeping close tabs” on Naby Keita’s contract talks ahead of a potential free transfer. Arsenal, Tottenham, and Chelsea are all keen. (90min)

West Ham are hunting Europe for midfield reinforcements, and have been impressed by Ajax’s Edson Alvarez and PSV Eindhoven’s Ibrahim Sangare. Valencia’s Hugo Guillamon is another player the Hammers are keeping tabs on. (90min)