Italy international Willy Gnonto has been forced to wait for his Leeds United bow so far, but has impressed during the majority of his outings for the Under-21 side in league and cup competitions. The versatile forward, signed for a fee in the region of £4 million from Swiss side FC Zurich on deadline day, faces fierce competition for a place among the Leeds substitutes this season, head coach Jesse Marsch confirmed last weekend.

“He [Gnonto] played 45 [minutes] for the 21s and we considered putting him on the roster here, but right now it’s been a little bit him or Joffy [Gelhardt],” Marsch said following his side’s 3-2 defeat by Fulham. “Joffy comes in and makes a case for himself, but we really like Willy. He's also very young, and then we've got to figure out how to make the right decisions on line-ups and subs and everything.”

Gnonto is 18 years old but boasts more senior experience than the vast majority of his Under-21 peers at Leeds having been a first-team squad member at Zurich since the age of 16. A stocky attacking player, boasting natural dribbling ability, already with senior international caps to his name, supporters have questioned Gnonto’s lack of involvement for Marsch’s side.

Crysencio Summerville anad Wilfred Gnonto. Leicester City v Leeds United. Premier League. King Power Stadium. 20 September 2022. Picture Bruce Rollinson

Prior to his arrival in West Yorkshire, the American deemed Gnonto ‘not Premier League ready’, but chose to revise his statement after witnessing the teenager first hand during his opening few weeks at Thorp Arch. He has subsequently been named on the bench away to Crystal Palace and Leicester City, as well as in the home draw against Aston Villa in the Premier League.