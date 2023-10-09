'Further assessment' - Leeds United's injuries and expected return dates with half a team out

3 . Junior Firpo (hip)

Expected return date: October (after the international break). Summary: Firpo recovered from torn lateral ligaments in his knee but then encountered problems with his hip upon returning to training. Firpo has yet to feature this season. What Farke has said (pre-QPR game): "With Junior Firpo, yes, he will also just be back in training on the other side of the international break. So no chance for him to come back." Photo: LINDSEY PARNABY