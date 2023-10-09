'Further assessment' - Leeds United's injuries and expected return dates with half a team out

Leeds United have climbed up to fifth place in the Championship table – and Whites boss Daniel Farke still has half a team of players to welcome back.
Farke made two changes to his side for Saturday’s hosting of Bristol City in the club’s final game before the international break as Glen Kamara and Dan James came into the XI upon Luke Ayling and injury doubt Jaidon Anthony dropping to the bench.
Farke had revealed at his pre-match press conference that Anthony was 50-50 to feature having rolled his ankle but the Bournemouth loanee took his place on the bench and replaced opening goalscorer James as a 78th-minute substitute in the 2-1 success.
Patrick Bamford is also now back in the fold upon recovering from a hamstring injury but Farke still had five players out for the weekend’s contest against the Robins and here we run through what has been said about the quintet’s injuries and when they are roughly expected to return.
1. Willy Gnonto (ankle)
Expected return date: October/November.
Summary: Gnonto has been out since injuring his lateral ankle ligament during the first half of the goalless draw at Hull City on September 20.
What Farke has said: "I would say with Willy Gnonto and Djed Spence, everything is on track there. They're recovering nicely but they won't return before the international break." Photo: George Wood
2. Jamie Shackleton (shoulder)
Expected return date: Unknown.
Summary: Shackleton had been part of every matchday squad until missing the home clash against QPRM after which Farke revealed he had injured a previously troublesome shoulder.
What Farke has said: "His shoulder is too painful and we need some further assessment. I hope he's available the other side of the international break." Photo: Jess Hornby
3. Junior Firpo (hip)
Expected return date: October (after the international break).
Summary: Firpo recovered from torn lateral ligaments in his knee but then encountered problems with his hip upon returning to training. Firpo has yet to feature this season.
What Farke has said (pre-QPR game): "With Junior Firpo, yes, he will also just be back in training on the other side of the international break. So no chance for him to come back." Photo: LINDSEY PARNABY
4. Djed Spence (knee)
Expected return date: October/November.
Summary: Leeds revealed on September 18 that Spence had damaged his lateral collateral ligament but that the injury was not expected to require surgery and that Spence was expected to return to play within eight weeks.
What Farke has said: "I would say with Willy Gnonto and Djed Spence, everything is on track there. They're recovering nicely but they won't return before the international break." Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe