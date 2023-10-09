One Leeds United player has surprised former Whites star Jermaine Beckford with his performances this season.

Jermaine Beckford has named the one Leeds United player who has surprised him this season amid a fine start for Daniel Farke’s men.

Leeds defeated Bristol City over the weekend thanks to goals from Daniel James and Joel Piroe, with the Whites moving up to fifth place as a result, though the top two have built up a solid advantage early into the season. Still, given all the disruption in August, Leeds will be pleased to be in the mix going into the second international break, and they will be particularly pleased to have won three of their last four.

There have been positives aplenty early in the season, but the biggest may be the resurgence of Georginio Rutter.

Rutter arrived on a record deal during the winter of last season but he was rarely used in the relegation run-in. His lack of minutes last season led to concerns that Leeds had invested badly, but the young Frenchman has been superb this season, able to develop and show what he can offer with regular football.

Speaking after Rutter’s latest display, former Leeds frontman Backford has been praising the 21-year-old, telling the club’s preview show: “It’s one of the best forward lines in the Championship and would test some Premier League sides. Especially, Georginio Rutter. He is playing with a smile on his face. Holding the ball up really well.

“He’s got a burst of pace and energy that I didn’t realise he had last season, but he wasn’t playing with a smile on his face last season. Great eye for a goal, and an assist. That is what confidence does.”