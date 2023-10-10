Big Leeds United boost expected immediately after international break
Daniel Farke’s side moved up to fifth place in the Championship table by signing off for the October internationals with Saturday’s 2-1 victory at home to Bristol City. Back to back away games will present themselves upon the return to action, starting with a visit to Farke’s former side Norwich City who sit just two points and two places below Leeds in seventh place.
Leeds, though, are expected to get the big boost of another victory by the bookmakers who have Farke’s side as clear favourites for the Carrow Road contest despite the challenge presented by the highflying Canaries.
In a confident Whites vote, United are as short as 5-4 with some firms and no bigger than 8-5 whereas David Wagner’s hosts can be backed at 2-1. The draw, meanwhile, is on offer at 13-5.
Leeds remain third favourites for the Championship title at 13-2 behind leaders Leicester City (10-11) and second-placed Ipswich Town (7-2) but comfortably clear of fourth favourites Southampton at 28-1. Sunderland are next at 40s, followed by Middlesbrough at 50-1 and then Norwich who are 66s.