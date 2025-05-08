Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Championship runners-up Burnley could begin the 2025/26 season without one of their key defenders.

Leeds United’s closest Premier League relegation rivals could lose central defender Maxime Esteve this summer, if the Frenchman’s comments to Foot Mercato are anything to go by.

The 22-year-old played a key role in Burnley’s staggering defensive record and automatic promotion this past season but has set his sights on representing a ‘top six’ Premier League side.

Likening himself to Tottenham Hotspur’s Micky van de Ven, Esteve told the French outlet he aspires to represent a leading English team, after helping the Clarets preside over the Championship’s best-ever defensive record.

Burnley allowed just 16 concessions in 46 games, almost half as many as Leeds (30) who themselves recorded the joint-second best goals conceded record in Championship history.

Similar to Leeds’ own Joe Rodon, Esteve appeared in every single league match during the course of the season, as Burnley finished joint with United on 100 points.

“When I was young, I dreamed of playing in the Premier League. I watched basically just that on the TV. My dream is to play for a top six team in England. I wouldn’t say there is any club in particular but by dream is to go there,” he said, in the wake of Burnley’s promotion.

Provided there is sufficient interest in the Frenchman, Esteve may not be the only defensive departure from Turf Moor this summer.

England No. 1-in-waiting James Trafford will not be short of suitors following his outstanding performances en route to Burnley’s promotion. The YEP understands Manchester City have a buyback option for the 22-year-old goalkeeper, while Champions League hopefuls Newcastle United remain keenly interested in acquiring the stopper who kept 29 clean sheets for the Clarets this season, narrowly missing out on Player of the Year.