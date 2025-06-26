28 Premier League stars Leeds United could sign on loan including Chelsea quartet and Arsenal trio

Kyle Newbould
By Kyle Newbould

Central Football Reporter

Published 26th Jun 2025, 19:00 BST

A huge number of players were loan out by Premier League clubs last season.

The main focus at Elland Road this summer is on permanent signings but Leeds United might also benefit from a shrewd loan or two. Temporary additions can so often prove the difference and that was the case last season, with Manor Solomon registering 10 goals and 12 assists to help Daniel Farke’s side claim the Championship title.

According to Transfermarkt, Solomon was one of a whopping 178 loan exits sanctioned by Premier League clubs throughout last season. And as the likes of Chelsea, Nottingham Forest and others attempt to manage bloated squads, the same will be true this summer.

Premier League rules dictate Leeds can only sign a maximum of two players on loan from their English top-flight rivals, but there could be plenty to choose from. Below, the YEP has listed 28 possible options, all of which left their parent club temporarily last season.

Position: Midfielder | 2024/25 Loan club: Sevilla

1. Albert Sambi Lokonga - Arsenal

Position: Midfielder | 2024/25 Loan club: Sevilla | Getty Images

Position: Attacking Midfielder | 2024/25 Loan club: FC Porto

2. Fabio Vieira - Arsenal

Position: Attacking Midfielder | 2024/25 Loan club: FC Porto | Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Position: winger | 2024/25 Loan club: Fulham

3. Reiss Nelson - Arsenal

Position: winger | 2024/25 Loan club: Fulham | AFP via Getty Images

Position: Left-back | 2024/25 Loan club: Nottingham Forest

4. Alex Moreno - Aston Villa

Position: Left-back | 2024/25 Loan club: Nottingham Forest | Getty Images

Position: Attacking Midfielder | 2024/25 Loan club: Bayer Leverkusen

5. Emiliano Buendia - Aston Villa

Position: Attacking Midfielder | 2024/25 Loan club: Bayer Leverkusen | Getty Images

Position: Winger | 2024/25 Loan club: Middlesbrough/Bologna

6. Samuel Iling-Junior - Aston Villa

Position: Winger | 2024/25 Loan club: Middlesbrough/Bologna Photo: Owen Humphreys

