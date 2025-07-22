Leeds United will have a keen eye on the likes of Brentford, Sunderland, Burnley and others this summer.

Brentford have confirmed the sale of talisman Bryan Mbeumo to Manchester United in another big summer blow for one of Leeds United’s future Premier League rivals.

Leeds fans have been keeping a keen eye on business across the Premier League, with particular focus on those likely to occupy the table’s bottom-half and potential relegation places. Brentford finished 10th last season but the departure of impressive manager Thomas Frank, and the subsequent appointment of set-piece coach Keith Andrews, has raised some concerns.

Brentford sold experienced captain Christian Nørgaard to Arsenal earlier this summer and after lengthy negotiations, have now waved goodbye to last season’s top-scorer Mbeumo. The Bees have received a whopping £65million for their Cameroon international winger, with a further £6m of potential add-ons, but his exit is another blow.

Mbeumo registered 20 goals and seven assists in 38 Premier League appearances for Brentford last season, enough to earn him a spot on the eight-man Player of the Season shortlist alongside Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak and Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah. The 24-year-old also played a major role in striker Yoane Wissa’s 19-goal haul.

In a statement published on the club’s website, Brentford director of football Phil Giles. said: “On behalf of everyone at Brentford, I would like to wish Bryan all the best for the future and thank him for his fantastic efforts over six seasons with us. Bryan came to us as a teenager, and it has been an absolute pleasure for all of us here to watch him develop as a player and a person. Our fans have loved him, and he has been a part of some of our greatest days.

“There is always a right time for a player to move on and, for Bryan, that time is now. He has the opportunity to go to one of the biggest clubs in the world, and we are very happy for him. Bryan will always be welcome back at the Gtech. We look forward to seeing him in September and whenever our paths cross in the future.”

All change at Brentford as Leeds United watch on

Brentford have previously coped well with selling their top players, having cashed in on the likes of Ollie Watkins and Ivan Toney in recent years, but they always had Frank to lean on during those times. And while the Bees have only ever sanctioned one big sale during any given window, Mbeumo joins captain Nørgaard out the door and recent reports even suggest Wissa could leave.

After missing out on Hugo Ekitike to Liverpool, Newcastle are believed to be pursuing the 28-year-old striker, while Frank is also keen on a reunion at Tottenham Hotspur and Nottingham Forest are interested. A report from BBC Sport suggests Wissa wants to leave the Gtech Community Stadium and is into the final year of his deal, albeit there is a 12-month extension option.

Brentford have managed to strengthen in other positions, most notably signing Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher in an £18m deal. The Bees have also signed Feyenoord attacking midfielder Antoni Milambo while making right-back Michael Kayode’s loan from Fiorentina permanent.