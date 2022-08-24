Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brighton pair ruled out of United clash

Brighton and Hove Albion manager Graham Potter has issued an injury update ahead of Saturday’s Premier League clash against Leeds United.

Like Leeds, the Seagulls have made an unbeaten start to the season and sit fifth in the table with seven points.

This weekend, the teams will fight to keep pace with the sides at the very top of the Premier League rankings.

Potter confirmed that his side have no fresh injuries for the contest.

"Jeremy [Sarmiento] and Jakub [Moder] are the only two unavailable,” Potter said.

BRIGHTON, ENGLAND - APRIL 02: Jakub Moder of Brighton & Hove Albion receives medical treatment during the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Norwich City at American Express Community Stadium on April 02, 2022 in Brighton, England. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

"Jeremy is making good progress. He will be integrated back into the team at the back end of this week. I think he will start next week, that's the plan. Jakub [Moder] is more long term."

Polish midfielder Moder is a long-term absentee after rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament at the end of the last season, while 20-year-old winger Sarmiento is expected to return sooner after picking up a minor injury while in action for the Under 21s.

Dorigo on Klich

PERTH, AUSTRALIA - JULY 22: Mateusz Klich of Leeds United acknowledges the fans after the Pre-Season friendly match between Leeds United and Crystal Palace at Optus Stadium on July 22, 2022 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Will Russell/Getty Images)

Former Leeds United defender Tony Dorigo argues that Mateusz Klich still has a crucial role to play at the club.

With the Whites having significantly bolstered their central midfield options this transfer window, Klich’s position at Elland Road looks uncertain as the 32-year-old seeks opportunities to impress Poland manager Czesław Michniewicz ahead of the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

After making 26 starts during the 2021/2022 Premier League campaign, Klich is yet to be selected in Jesse Marsch’s starting eleven this term – but his contribution is vital, according to Dorigo.

"Considering the last few games, the big difference was the influence from the bench - against us at Southampton and for us at home to Chelsea," Dorigo writes.

LEEDS, ENGLAND - AUGUST 21: Dan James of Leeds United during the Premier League match between Leeds United and Chelsea FC at Elland Road on August 21, 2022 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

"The players coming on need to be top quality players and while Mateusz Klich is having to be patient, he clearly still has a role at Leeds.

"That has been obvious so far this season. He might get a bigger chance at some point and for a lot of players that's more palatable these days, however he has a World Cup on his horizon and that may give him a decision to make.

"From the Leeds point of view, players like him are most certainly wanted and needed and long may he continue to contribute.”

Tottenham Hotspur eye Whites winger

Tottenham Hotspur are considering a late move for Leeds United winger Dan James, according to the Daily Mail.

James made his first start of the Premier League season against Chelsea on Sunday after injury to Patrick Bamford forced Jesse Marsch to reshuffle his attack.

The Welshman earned a pre-assist for United’s third goal, turned home from close range by Jack Harrison, and has made nine goal contributions since arriving at Elland Road in August 2021.