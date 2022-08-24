Leeds United news: Brighton pair ruled out of United clash as Tottenham Hotspur eye Whites winger
Leeds United begin their Carabao Cup campaign against Barnsley tonight – here are Wednesday’s key headlines.
Brighton pair ruled out of United clash
Brighton and Hove Albion manager Graham Potter has issued an injury update ahead of Saturday’s Premier League clash against Leeds United.
Like Leeds, the Seagulls have made an unbeaten start to the season and sit fifth in the table with seven points.
Most Popular
-
1
Graham Potter confirms Brighton duo missing Leeds United fixture as 'long-term' prediction made
-
2
Leeds United's soaring popularity revealed as TV chiefs snub Liverpool and Man City for Marsch
-
3
Leeds United in ‘talks’ with rivals and attacker linked with transfer
-
4
Leeds United ‘agree personal terms’ with attacker, Whites ‘reject’ improved bid from PL rival
-
5
Ex-Leeds United man's threefold wish for transfer window finale after Elland Road shock
This weekend, the teams will fight to keep pace with the sides at the very top of the Premier League rankings.
Potter confirmed that his side have no fresh injuries for the contest.
"Jeremy [Sarmiento] and Jakub [Moder] are the only two unavailable,” Potter said.
"Jeremy is making good progress. He will be integrated back into the team at the back end of this week. I think he will start next week, that's the plan. Jakub [Moder] is more long term."
Polish midfielder Moder is a long-term absentee after rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament at the end of the last season, while 20-year-old winger Sarmiento is expected to return sooner after picking up a minor injury while in action for the Under 21s.
Dorigo on Klich
Former Leeds United defender Tony Dorigo argues that Mateusz Klich still has a crucial role to play at the club.
With the Whites having significantly bolstered their central midfield options this transfer window, Klich’s position at Elland Road looks uncertain as the 32-year-old seeks opportunities to impress Poland manager Czesław Michniewicz ahead of the Qatar 2022 World Cup.
After making 26 starts during the 2021/2022 Premier League campaign, Klich is yet to be selected in Jesse Marsch’s starting eleven this term – but his contribution is vital, according to Dorigo.
"Considering the last few games, the big difference was the influence from the bench - against us at Southampton and for us at home to Chelsea," Dorigo writes.
"The players coming on need to be top quality players and while Mateusz Klich is having to be patient, he clearly still has a role at Leeds.
"That has been obvious so far this season. He might get a bigger chance at some point and for a lot of players that's more palatable these days, however he has a World Cup on his horizon and that may give him a decision to make.
"From the Leeds point of view, players like him are most certainly wanted and needed and long may he continue to contribute.”
Tottenham Hotspur eye Whites winger
Tottenham Hotspur are considering a late move for Leeds United winger Dan James, according to the Daily Mail.
James made his first start of the Premier League season against Chelsea on Sunday after injury to Patrick Bamford forced Jesse Marsch to reshuffle his attack.
The Welshman earned a pre-assist for United’s third goal, turned home from close range by Jack Harrison, and has made nine goal contributions since arriving at Elland Road in August 2021.
Now Spurs are reportedly after him as Antonio Conte looks for a replacement Bryan Gil, who is set to join Valencia.