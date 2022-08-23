Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Seagulls boss Graham Potter has issued a fresh injury update prior to his side’s double-header this week against Forest Green Rovers and Leeds United.

The Whites visit the Amex Stadium later this week after taking on Barnsley in the League Cup, while Brighton have a tie against League Two Forest Green to contend with before facing Leeds.

Potter claims there were no fresh injuries picked up in the 2-0 away win over West Ham United last weekend: “Everybody's okay after Sunday, recovery is in progress for them. Everyone's in good spirits and looking forward to the week ahead.”

Graham Potter will be without two players this weekend (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

However, the 47-year-old did admit two players would be missing for this weekend’s clash with United on the south coast.

"Jeremy [Sarmiento] and Jakub [Moder] are the only two unavailable,” he said.

"Jeremy is making good progress. He will be integrated back into the team at the back end of this week. I think he will start next week, that's the plan. Jakub [Moder] is more long term."

Sarmiento picked up a minor injury earlier this season representing the club’s Under-21 side, while Moder ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament back in April and is expected to be out until the New Year.

Leeds’ absentees list is looking much healthier with no fresh injury concerns themselves.

Luis Sinisterra could start against Barnsley in midweek, while Liam Cooper, Patrick Bamford, Luke Ayling and Junior Firpo are all close to making a return.

Stuart Dallas remains the only long-term absentee in the Whites' camp so far this season.

Brighton have started the season strongly, picking up away wins at the likes of West Ham and Manchester United, whilst also drawing at home with a reinvigorated Newcastle under Eddie Howe.

Due to Leeds’ superior goals scored tally after three games, the Whites sit above the Seagulls in the Premier League table.