Leeds United are in action again on Wednesday night as they take on Barnsley in the second round of the Carabao Cup.

The Whites will be hoping to carry their impressive league form into the competititon, and will be eager to avoid an upset against their EFL opposition.

But how are Jesse Marsch’s men faring in matters of the transfer market?

Check out the latest Premier League speculation below...

Leeds United are still in the race to the sign Philadelphia Union left-back Kai Wagner. Talks are ongoing between the Whites and the MLS outfit, while the defender also has interest from a club in France. (Manuel Veth)

Tottenham are considering a shock move for Leeds United winger Dan James, with Antonio Conte viewing the Welsh international as a potential replacement for Valencia-bound flop Bryan Gil. (Daily Mail)

Newcastle United are looking “closely” at a deal for Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay, according to transfer insider Dean Jones. West Ham are also monitoring the Scotland international’s situation. Jones said: “There is no doubt that McTominay has a few clubs looking at him. I know Newcastle are looking at this one closely as they contemplate adding one more midfielder to the squad. West Ham will come in for him too if he genuinely is available.” (GIVEMESPORT)

Everton are showing an interest in Newcastle United midfielder Miguel Almiron. The Paraguayan will only be allowed to leave St. James’ Park on a permanent deal, however. (Ed Aarons - The Guardian)

Brighton have “moved” to sign Fiorentina striker Christian Kouame. FC Augsburg have also tabled an offer for the Ivorian, but Albion will to wait for the outcome of the Serie A side’s Europa Conference League play-off clash with FC Twente to see if they can convince them to part company with the player. (Gianluca Di Marzio)

Everton have asked Chelsea to include either Conor Gallagher or Armando Broja on loan as part of any deal to sign Anthony Gordon. The West London club have offered £50m up front plus £10m in add-ons for Gordon, who has told the Toffees that he wants to move to Stamford Bridge in the late stages of the transfer window. (talkSPORT)

Crystal Palace could have the opportunity to swoop for Watford winger Ismaila Sarr again after a deal with Aston Villa seemingly collapsed, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano. The Italian journalist said: “Despite the two clubs reaching an agreement, this deal is now off. Ismaila Sarr remains a Watford player for the time being. For sure Aston Villa will try to sign another player in that position. Crystal Palace also wanted Sarr, then Aston Villa had closed an agreement which collapsed; now the situation is open.” (Caught Offside)