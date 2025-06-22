Leeds United’s summer transfer activity kicked up a notch over the past week with Jaka Bijol the man of the moment. The 26-year-old Slovenian international is set to follow free agent striker Lukas Nmecha through the door at Elland Road as the first transfer for whom Elland Road chiefs have paid a fee this summer.

And that is expected to be just the beginning, with bids also made for the likes of RC Strasbourg midfielder Habib Diarra and Fulham striker Rodrigo Muniz, the latter of which reportedly topped £30million. Those are the kinds of fees Leeds appear willing to stump up during what is likely to be a busy and expensive summer.

At present, only one former Leeds player makes the current XI of the most expensive signings by any newly-promoted club, but Daniel Farke might hope to change that come September 1. Take a look below to see who makes up that team.

1 . GK: Aaron Ramsdale (Southampton) The Saints signed Ramsdale from Arsenal in a deal worth £25m last summer, albeit he was unable to stave off an instant return to the Championship. | Arsenal FC via Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . RB: Neco Williams A £17m arrival from Liverpool in the summer of 2022, Williams has gone on to prove one of Forest's most consistent Premier League performers. | Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . CB: Taylor Harwood-Bellis (Southampton) The centre-back was on loan at Southampton during their 2023/24 Championship promotion and a £20m obligation to buy was triggered following that play-off final win over Leeds. | Getty Images Photo Sales

4 . CB: Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa) Helped Villa win promotion in 2018/19 after joining on loan in January, and manager at the time Dean Smith was keen to sort a permanent deal which eventually banked Bournemouth £20m. | Getty Images Photo Sales

5 . Aston Villa Another who arrived at Villa Park in the summer of 2019, with the newly-promoted Villains happy to spend around £11m on the promising Southampton youngster. | Getty Images Photo Sales