Leeds United defender Robin Koch is close to completing a one-year loan move to Bundesliga outfit Eintracht Frankfurt, according to reports in Germany.

The German has just one year remaining on his deal at Elland Road, and looks like he has played his last game for the Whites, providing his loan to Frankfurt is finalised.

Florian Plettenberg of Sky Sports Germany reports the final contract details will be clarified on Wednesday after the defender rejected the chance to join Bayer Leverkusen and Napoli.

Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur were also linked with the defender but those reports are believed to be wide of the mark. West Ham were also said to be interested but Koch reportedly preferred a return to Germany.

With Koch’s deal at Elland Road expiring next year, he revealed in March his agent had started ‘initial talks’ over a new contract but he is now set to leave the club following their relegation from the Premier League.

The 26-year-old joined Leeds from SC Freiburg for a reported £13million, and has made 77 appearances for the club. Frankfurt have been in the market for a new centre back after Evan N’Dicka left the club following the end of his contract to sign for Jose Mourinho’s Roma.

Eintracht Frankfurt finished seventh in the Bundesliga last term to qualify for the Europa Conference League, missing out on a place in the Europa League by goal difference to Leverkusen. Both sides ended the season on 50 points but Leverkusen had a goal difference of +8 compared to Frankfurt’s +6.

Frankfurt won the Europa League in 2021-22, beating Rangers in the final to seal a place in last season’s Champions League. Koch started his playing career with Eintracht Trier before making the move to 1. FC Kaiserslautern and then onto Freiburg.