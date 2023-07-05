Manchester United have completed the signing of Mason Mount from Chelsea ahead of next week’s pre-season friendly with Leeds United in Oslo.

The contest will take place on July 12 at the Ullevaal Stadium in the Norwegian capital, marking the first time the two sides have played each other in the Scandinavian nation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mount has penned a five-year deal at Old Trafford, with the option of a further year, and could make his debut against the Whites next week.

The 24-year-old has joined the Red Devils from Chelsea, having expressed a desire to leave Stamford Bridge with one year remaining on his contract.

Erik ten Hag’s side have reportedly agreed a deal worth up to £60m with the Blues, paying £55m up front with a potential £5m in add-ons.

Mount said: “It’s never easy leaving the club where you grew up, but Manchester United will provide an exciting new challenge for the next phase of my career. Having competed against them, I know just how strong a squad it is that I’m joining, and I can’t wait to be part of this group’s drive to win major trophies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Everyone can see that the club has made big steps forward under Erik ten Hag. Having met with the manager and discussed his plans, I couldn’t be more excited for the seasons ahead, and am ready for the hard work expected here.

“I am hugely ambitious; I know how amazing it feels to win major trophies and what it takes to do it. I will be giving everything to experience that again at Manchester United.”

John Murtough, Man United’s football director, added: “Mason is an extremely intelligent footballer and has so many fantastic technical qualities that will significantly add to our squad.