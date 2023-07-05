A Victor Orta appointment, Abad worked at Thorp Arch for six years throughout managerial changes. His role in the recruitment of Illan Meslier was highlighted by then-head coach Marcelo Bielsa, with whom Abad celebrated promotion to the Premier League and a top-10 finish.

Bielsa said: “Fundamentally [Meslier] came to Leeds due to an evaluation from Marcos Abad and the sporting director. Illan is a keeper Marcos has reviewed a lot of videos of, I knew him too, but the opinion of Marcos is the right one, not my opinion.” The Argentine would also credit Abad for coming up with resources the head coach did not know were available to prepare goalkeepers mentally and physically.

Abad, who penned a four-year contract in November 2021, remained at the club in the wake of Bielsa’s departure, working then with Jesse Marsch, Javi Gracia and Sam Allardyce. The Spaniard had anticipated staying on until a Tuesday evening meeting with CEO Angus Kinnear brought Abad’s time with Leeds to an end.

Although Farke arrived with three members of staff – Eddie Riemer, Christopher John and Chris Domogalla – none of whom are goalkeeping specialists, the club is to confirm the arrival of Abad’s replacement shortly.

Abad has said farewell to the club in a social media post that read: “It has been six impressive seasons, an incredibly wonderful professional and personal adventure. Thanks to so many people who have passed in this time, naming them would be endless. Everyone who has made Leeds United has made me very happy. Being part of this club has been one of the most beautiful things in my life, and it will always remain in my heart.”

Leeds are without their senior goalkeepers for the opening days of pre-season thanks to international involvement. Meslier and Kristoffer Klaesson were both part of the Under 21 European Championships with France and Norway respectively this summer, while Joel Robles was released at the end of his contract. Robles did receive an invite to train at Leeds in pre-season to try and win a new deal but is yet to make a return. A goalkeeper is among the priorities for interim football advisor Nick Hammond during the transfer window, with Meslier’s exit a distinct possibility. Newcastle United’s Karl Darlow is on the list of names being considered.

Beyond the first team at Leeds there are four youngsters who have returned for pre-season to compete for a place in the Under 21s side and push to break through to the senior set-up; namely Dani van den Heuvel, Harry Christy, Darryl Ombang and Rory Mahady.

FOND FAREWELL - Leeds United goalkeeping coach Marcos Abad is leaving the club after Daniel Farke's arrival as manager this week. Pic: Getty