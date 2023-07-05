Leeds United finally have a new head coach after weeks of speculation and delays with Daniel Farke having been unveiled by the Yorkshire club last night.

The former Norwich City boss will lead the Whites into the 2023/24 EFL Championship season which kicks off in just over four weeks time against Cardiff City. The German will be able to use that time to begin shaping his first team squad for the campaign but reports this morning suggest a change in the coaching staff could be the first thing on the cards.

Elsewhere, Farke’s previous comments on a current Leeds United star have been unearthed and it’s fair to say the 46-year old is an admirer. Here are the latest Leeds United headlines on Wednesday, July 5:

Victor Orta appointment ‘expected to leave’ following Daniel Farke arrival

Per a report from The Athletic, Leeds United goalkeeping coach Marcos Abad is to leave the club following the appointment of new manager Daniel Farke. The 37-year old joined the Whites in 2017 from Middlesbrough following a recommendation from director of football Victor Orta.

There is no word on who is in line to replace Abad as goalkeeping coach but the report notes that Fabian Otte was the man who worked in that role under Farke at Borussia Mönchengladbach last season. Farke has brought three members of staff with him in Eddie Riemer, Christopher John and Chris Domogalla.

‘I always liked him’ - Farke’s previous comments on current Leeds United star

Wales Online have unearthed some old comments made by new Leeds United boss Daniel Farke on winger Dan James. The German was keen to sign the Welshman while at Norwich City but admitted there was no chance of that happening after Manchester United expressed their interest.

