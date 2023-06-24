Leeds news you can trust since 1890
42 famous Leeds United fans ranked by their mammoth Hollywood, sporting and political net worth - gallery

Leeds United fans are starting to plan their away day travel for the Championship season ahead and these famous faces will have had interest piqued by the calendar.

Toby Bryant
By Toby Bryant
Published 24th Jun 2023, 08:32 BST
Updated 24th Jun 2023, 08:46 BST

The wait for a new Leeds United manager drags on but Whites supporters have been given something to get stuck into this week with the announcement of the Championship fixtures for the campaign ahead.

Leeds United will begin their fight to return to the top flight against Cardiff City at Elland Road and will end with the visit of fellow Premier League relegation club Southampton.

One part of the season that made fans baulk on release was a busy February with away trips to Swansea and Plymouth in the same week.

It's a schedule not for the faint-hearted supporter and as fans begin to think about travel plans, the YEP looks at 42 famous Leeds United followers from all around the globe.

Estimated net worth - £1 million

1. Rune Temte - Actor

Estimated net worth - £1 million

Estimated net worth - £1.2 million

2. Jack P Shepherd - Coronation Street Actor

Estimated net worth - £1.2 million

Estimated net worth: £1.2 million

3. Mike Bushell - BBC News Presenter

Estimated net worth: £1.2 million

Estimated net worth: £1.2 million

4. Jonny Brownlee - Team GB Triathlete

Estimated net worth: £1.2 million

