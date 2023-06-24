It was announced this week that the Whites’ opening match of the season will take place at Elland Road on August 6 when they will host Cardiff City. The news has caused disappointment for Leeds fans in the LGBT+ community, who had hoped to attend both events.

It is also anticipated that the clash will put strain on West Yorkshire Police, although the force has insisted that “appropriate policing operations will be in place”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Maz Ferguson is the vice chair of Marching Out Together, the official LGBT+ fans’ group for Leeds United. She said: “We were so disappointed when we saw the fixtures. Logistically, it’s going to be a problem for our members, because a lot of us are season ticket holders. We will have to make a decision between going to Pride and the football.”

Leeds United player Luke Ayling became the first active Premier League player to attend Leeds Pride after accepting an invitation from Marching Out Together. Picture: Steve Riding

She said that it was a “strange decision” given that the first fixture is against Cardiff City, a club that that shares a historic rivalry with Leeds United. Maz continued: “There is notoriously trouble when Leeds and Cardiff play, so it will require a bigger police presence. It goes back a long time. I’m aware of buses being smashed on Elland Road, for example.”

The match taking place on the same day as Pride has led to questions about the level at which the decision was made. The English Football League (EFL) compiles its fixture list over a lengthy enough period to give local stakeholders, such as safety advisory groups, police forces and local authorities, a chance to raise any concerns over clashes.

Mass participation events, such as marathons or parades, can be flagged as a concern but the Yorkshire Evening Post understands no objections were raised with the EFL when Leeds v Cardiff was selected to be shown on Sky Sports and played on the Sunday afternoon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Maz, and members of Marching Out Together, said that the club itself has very little say over when the fixtures are set. “I think the decision probably would have lied with West Yorkshire Police,” she said. “If the police are allowing it to go ahead, it goes ahead. If they say they’ve got enough numbers to police all the events safely, then we have to be confident they do.”

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Appropriate policing operations will be in place so people can have a safe and enjoyable time at both events.”

With an estimated 64,000 people in the city centre for Leeds Pride and up to 34,000 more in attendance at Elland Road, it is likely that the city’s transport will also be impacted. The pressure will be further compounded by Leeds Rhinos hosting Leigh Leopards at Headingley, with the game due to kick off at 3pm – just 30 minutes after the Leeds United match is scheduled to begin.