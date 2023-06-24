Leeds United’s return to the Championship could see a comeback for bumper away followings in excess of 3,000 supporters, which is the upper bound for visiting supporters in the Premier League.

Leeds’ three-year stay in the Premier League came to an end last month as they embark on a bid to return to the big time at the first time of asking in 2023/24. The club have outlined their intentions ahead of the new season, stating in their press release on relegation that every attempt will be made to earn promotion during this coming campaign.

The Whites are guaranteed to play 23 away fixtures this season, including trips to far-flung, seldom-visited destinations such as Plymouth Argyle’s ironically named Home Park, as well as some more familiar haunts such as Leicester City’s King Power Stadium or Southampton’s St. Mary’s Stadium.

Based on historical away supporter designations and expected gates at clubs up and down the division this year, here is an educated estimation of the away allocation Leeds will be permitted at all 23 away grounds the team visit in 2023/24.

1 . St. Andrew's Stadium: 2,250 Birmingham City's away allocation tends to be around the 2,250 mark, meaning Leeds fans will need to be quick off the mark to get their hands on tickets for the game in the Second City, currently due to take place on August 12. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images) Photo: Matt McNulty Photo Sales

2 . Ewood Park: 7,500 Now we're talking. Blackburn Rovers allow up to 7,500 fans into their away stand situated at the Darwen End of the ground, but usually only sell out for the visit of bigger clubs. Leeds will take plenty on December 9, you'd assume. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images) Photo: Alex Livesey Photo Sales

3 . Ashton Gate: 3,000 The newly-renovated home of Bristol City now holds a capacity crowd of 27,000, which means the Robins are more than happy to allow up to 3,000 travelling supporters pack out the away end in the West Country. Leeds visit on February 3. (Photo by Alex Burstow/Getty Images) Photo: Alex Burstow Photo Sales

4 . Cardiff City Stadium: 2,200 Leeds were given a generous allocation in the FA Cup Third Round earlier this year, but for league fixtures Cardiff tend to restrict the away contingent to just over 2,000. The Whites' first trip to south Wales is on 13 January. (Photo by Ryan Hiscott/Getty Images) Photo: Ryan Hiscott Photo Sales