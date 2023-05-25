Leeds United have just one match left to give everything they have for Premier League survival. As it stands, it’s out of their hands, even if they manage to beat Tottenham Hotspur on the final day of the season.

They will need Everton to lose to Bournemouth and Leicester City to drop points to West Ham as well if they are to avoid relegation at the very last hurdle. With everything to play for, here is a round up of the latest Leeds United news and updates for Thursday, May 25th.

Micah Richards believes Leeds could be handed survival lifeline

'DEPRESSING': Time for Leeds United's fans, pictured in front of the team after Sunday's 3-1 loss at West Ham. Photo by Tom Dulat/Getty Images.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Micah Richards has hinted that Everton could be in for a troublesome final game against Bournemouth, which would hand Leeds a huge boost in their survival pursuit. The Cherries have nothing to push for, meaning they can simply enjoy a day out and not worry about the result, whereas the Toffees will be fighting for their safety.

“Bournemouth will go into that game and play with freedom. No pressure, express yourselves. People who don’t always get a game will get a run out,” he told BBC 5 Live. “Those games can be very, very difficult. It’s a different mindset because you go into the game with a nice flow and express yourself. It’s great.”

If Everton lose against Bournemouth and Leeds beat Spurs, they have a huge chance of staying in the Premier League for another season.

Leeds fear they will lose £25 million man this summer

Leeds’ fate will heavily impact how they approach the the summer transfer window and which players they will carry forward. If they are relegated, the Whites fear they will not be able to keep hold of Tyler Adams, who they signed just last year for £25 million.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to Football Insider, Leeds know they will struggle to keep him if they do not stay in the Premier League. As it stands, Manchester United are among the several clubs interested in him after he was brought to Elland Road to replace Kalvin Phillips last summer.

First pre-season game confirmed

The first pre-season match of the 2023/24 season has been confirmed by the club. Leeds will take on Man United on July 15th in Oslo, marking the first time the two sides will face each other in Norway.