The 49-cap England defender will sit out his side’s visit to Elland Road after undergoing surgery on a groin injury. Dier is one of six first-team players Spurs’ interim head coach Ryan Mason is unlikely to call upon due to various injuries and ailments.

Mason’s side have lost four of their last six matches, including the heavy 6-1 defeat by Newcastle United last month. The team have conceded four against Liverpool, two against Aston Villa and three versus Brentford last time out – all matches which ended in defeat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As slim as Leeds’ chances are of avoiding the drop this weekend, Spurs’ recent form should give the Whites encouragement.

Hugo Lloris (L) and Eric Dier (R) will play no part for Spurs this weekend (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Due to an inferior goal difference, Leeds would need to win by three clear goals if Everton manage a draw at home to Bournemouth on the final day. Meanwhile, Leeds would also need to better Leicester City’s result against UEFA Europa Conference League finalists West Ham United at 4:30pm on Sunday.

Dier’s absence in the centre of defence means Mason is likely to field Clement Lenglet and Davinson Sanchez as a centre-back partnership. Summer signing Cristian Romero is also a doubt for the weekend after picking up an injury in the 2-1 defeat by Aston Villa.

Ryan Sessegnon and Hugo Lloris are also absent for the trip to Elland Road with thigh and hip injuries, respectively.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In midfield, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg will face a late fitness test along with Romero, while Rodrigo Bentancur is expected to miss out with a knee problem.