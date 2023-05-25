Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds United announce pre-season friendly vs Manchester United and ticket information for Norway clash

Leeds United will face arch-rivals Man United at the Ullevaal Stadion in Oslo on Wednesday, July 12 this summer.
Joe Donnohue
By Joe Donnohue
Published 25th May 2023, 10:59 BST- 1 min read

The Whites’ first 2023/24 pre-season friendly to be announced will see Leeds take on Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United in the Norwegian capital. Hosted at the national team’s 28,000-seater stadium, the friendly fixture will kick off at 5pm local time on Wednesday, July 12.

In a statement released by the club, Leeds United Executive Director, Paul Bell said: “We are really pleased to have secured this fixture against Manchester United, especially for the Leeds United fans in Norway.

“The Leeds United Supporters Club of Scandinavia (LUSCOS) has over 8,000 members, many of whom regularly travel over to England to see Leeds United play at home and away, so everyone is looking forward to the experience of playing in Oslo.”

Leeds will face Man United at the Ullevaal Stadion in Oslo this summer (Pic: Getty)Leeds will face Man United at the Ullevaal Stadion in Oslo this summer (Pic: Getty)
Tickets are priced at 1075 Norwegian Krone (NOK) – equivalent to £79 – and will go on sale initially to season ticket holders and members from 1pm on Friday, May 26. Supporters can get their hands on tickets via the club’s official ticketing website: tickets.leedsunited.com.

In addition, Leeds state ‘further 2023/24 pre-season dates and matches will be announced in due course.’

