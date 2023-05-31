The domestic football season in England comes to an end this weekend with the FA Cup final between Manchester United and Manchester City where the curtain will be fully brought down on the 2022/23 campaign.

Leeds United have clearly had a season to forget and now they need to focus on sorting out the questions and uncertainties surrounding the club and preparing for what will hopefully be just the one year in the EFL Championship. The morning headlines though have their attention elsewhere.

Four players from United have been selected as part of the Premier League’s ‘Worst Team of the Season’ alongside men from Spurs, Southampton and Nottingham Forest. Elsewhere, Leeds owner Andrea Radrizzani has completed the takeover of another relegated club. Here are your Leeds United morning headlines on Wednesday, May 31:

Leeds United quartet named in Premier League’s ‘Worst Team of the Season’

Four players from Leeds United are considered the worst players in their respective positions following the conclusion of the 2022/23 Premier League season. The article from GOAL looks at who football statistics site Sofascore have named in their ‘Worst Team of the Season’ over the past campaign.

Patrick Bamford, Robin Koch, Junior Firpo and Brendan Aaronson have been named along with Tottenham’s Clément Lenglet, Bournemouth’s Adam Smith, Fulham’s Bobby Decordova-Reid. Southampton’s Mohamed Elyounoussi and Gavin Bazunu and Nottingham Forest’s Remo Freuler and Orel Mangala. Despite also suffering relegation, no Leicester City players have been selected while Everton and Chelsea players are also notable in their absence.

Leeds owner Andrea Radrizzani completes takeover of relegated Serie A side

Per a report from The Daily Mail, a consortium that includes Leeds United chairman Andrea Radrizzani has completed its takeover of Italian club Sampdoria. Radrizzani’s company Aser Group and finance company Gestio Capital announced the deal late on Tuesday night.

