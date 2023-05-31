Former Leeds United star Raphinha continues to make headlines in Spain.

By the end of the season, the winger had racked up 10 goals and 12 assists in 49 appearances across all competitions, and he notably got on well with Xavi’s style. Despite that, there has been talk of him being moved on this summer.

The latest report comes from Barcelona-based Sport, who believe there may still be a future for Raphinha for Camp Nou after all. In fact, they report that the preferred option for new Barca chief Deco is that Raphinha stays for at least next season.

Raphinha has an ally in his fellow countryman, who reportedly believes the winger deserves an opportunity to continue at the club next season based on what he achieved this term. The big question is whether Barcelona can afford to keep Raphinha, and particularly as they make a run to re-sign Lionel Messi.

Barca’s finances are in a concerning state, and much will depend on the salary limit they are given by La Liga next season. The figure will increase from this season due to winning the leaguue and securing Champions League, two factors that significantly increase income. But the Blaugrana will still have work to do as they look to stay within their allocated limit, and they will need to move players on in order to make significant signings.

