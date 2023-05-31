Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Fresh twist in transfer saga involving ex-Leeds United star Raphinha as Barcelona chief ‘declares stance’

Former Leeds United star Raphinha continues to face an uncertain future, but things appear to be turning his favour.

Jamie Kemble
By Jamie Kemble
Published 31st May 2023, 06:00 BST- 2 min read

Former Leeds United star Raphinha continues to make headlines in Spain.

Raphinha has been with Barcelona for the best part of a year following his £50million Elland Road exit last summer. The Brazilian made a slow start to life at Camp Nou, but he became a prominent member of Xavi Hernandez’s La Liga title-winning side after Ousmane Dembélé suffered another injury blow.

By the end of the season, the winger had racked up 10 goals and 12 assists in 49 appearances across all competitions, and he notably got on well with Xavi’s style. Despite that, there has been talk of him being moved on this summer.

The latest report comes from Barcelona-based Sport, who believe there may still be a future for Raphinha for Camp Nou after all. In fact, they report that the preferred option for new Barca chief Deco is that Raphinha stays for at least next season.

Raphinha has an ally in his fellow countryman, who reportedly believes the winger deserves an opportunity to continue at the club next season based on what he achieved this term. The big question is whether Barcelona can afford to keep Raphinha, and particularly as they make a run to re-sign Lionel Messi.

Barca’s finances are in a concerning state, and much will depend on the salary limit they are given by La Liga next season. The figure will increase from this season due to winning the leaguue and securing Champions League, two factors that significantly increase income. But the Blaugrana will still have work to do as they look to stay within their allocated limit, and they will need to move players on in order to make significant signings.

The report details, though, that Deco only wants to sell Raphinha is it becomes necessary, with other players ahead of the 26-year-old in the exit queue.

