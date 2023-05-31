That's Leeds United with no firm idea of the style of football they will employ, the money that will be available for the squad rebuild or what their specific positional needs will be prior to the start of pre-season. That's Leeds United with three right-backs under contract for next season, all of whom could conceivably play in the second tier to varying degrees of efficiency. There’s Luke Ayling, no stranger to the EFL, a leader and a player with a few years left in him yet. There’s Rasmus Kristensen, a Danish international who struggled in the Premier League but may do a better job in the second tier in the right system. There’s Cody Drameh, too, who actually escaped the Championship with loan club Luton Town, only to remain a Leeds player with a year left on his contract. Of the three, he best represents the future at Elland Road, if only he can be convinced of it.

Bright Osayi-Samuel, the linked right-back in question, is a bit more than a right-back, to be fair to him. He's played almost five times as many games further forward on the right flank than he has at full-back, along with 49 games on the left side of the pitch and some time in central attacking areas. Versatile, experienced at Championship level, good age. Snap him up, er Angus?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is the problem with any report linking the Whites to a player right now. Whilst there is a group of staff members who are currently involved with first team recruitment, including Andrea Iore, their work is a bit like the statement the club put out on Sunday night - unsigned.

The big questions that remain unanswered, for fans, are numerous. The same can be said for anyone busying themselves with recruitment work at Elland Road or Thorp Arch.

Even if that group of staff members were utterly convinced that the transfer deal of the century was there to be made, for a player both willing to come and capable of carrying Leeds back to the top flight, on whose authority would they go and make in-roads, let alone an agreement? There's obviously a mandate to work, because they are employed by the club, but that mandate only goes so far.

So until such a time as Leeds clear up their 2023/24 season ownership picture, then even with the very best intentions, tentative transfer work should not lend itself to headlines, speculation or least of all excitement in the fanbase. The annual tradition of linking Leeds with more players than they could fit into three squads cannot and will not be stopped but common sense has to take over this summer, for a while at least.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is a club currently without a clear direction, floating in uncertain waters while Andrea Radrizzani and 49ers Enterprises both remain in the boardroom. It's a club without a publicly-voiced plan. At least it's got plenty of right-backs.