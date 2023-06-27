The 2023/24 EFL Championship season kicks off on the weekend of August 4 with Leeds United due to host Cardiff City at Elland Road in their opening match.

That means that the Yorkshire Club are around six weeks out from returning to competitive action but are still to appoint a new head coach, something that supporters are said to be growing frustrated at with reports suggesting an appointment was in fact due last week. Meanwhile, the transfer window is open and there are several stories doing the rounds at the moment as the rumour mill keeps turning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Multiple current Whites stars are being linked with moves away from Elland Road at the moment and the future of one of those players will reportedly be confirmed this week. Here are the latest Leeds United morning headlines on Tuesday, June 27:

Leeds United managerial decision ‘had been due on Friday’

Per a report from Inside Futbol, via Alan Nixon, Leeds United had been due to make a decision on who will become their next manager last Friday. Former Norwich City boss Daniel Farke is suggested as the front runner in the article and it is claimed that terms have been discussed.

The same report suggests that some fans are concerned about the amount of time being taken to appoint a new boss. It also confirms that the reason for the delay is unclear, but that ‘the clock is ticking on the summer transfer window and towards the start of the new Championship season.’

Future of Leeds United star ‘to be decided this week’

German publication Bild have reported that the future of Leeds United defender Robin Koch is expected to be resolved this week. Bundesliga sides Eintracht Frankfurt and Bayer Leverkusen are rumoured to be interested in his signature while previous reports linking him with a move to Manchester United are believed to be wide of the mark.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad