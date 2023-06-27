Crunch time for quintet of Leeds United youngsters with summer fate to be decided
Leeds have six players currently representing their countries at the under-21s Euros and the tournament’s final group stage games take place over the next two days. Charlie Cresswell is already through to the quarter-finals with England’s under-21s who have taken six points out of six from their first two group stage games for which Cresswell was an unused substitute in both.
But the next two days will determine whether five more Leeds youngsters stay at the tournament or fly home and here we take a chronological run through who is playing when over the next two days. Every game at the competition being staged in Romania and Georgia can be watched live on uefa.tv