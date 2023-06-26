Serie A club Roma are said to be closing in on loan moves for Leeds United duo Diego Llorente and Rasmus Kristensen.

The Giallorossi are said to be focusing on cut-price moves during the summer transfer window as they continue to be hindered by Financial Fair Play regulations. Jose Mourinho’s side are in ‘advanced talks’ over a move for full-back Kristensen and has now initiated a similar move for Whites team-mate Llorente, who spent the second half of last season with the Europa League finalists, making 12 appearances in all competitions.

INTEREST: In Leeds United's Danish defender Rasmus Kristensen, above, from Roma according to a report. Photo by LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images.

Discussions over both deals are yet to come to a successful conclusion, with Leeds said to want an obligation to buy both players, yet Roma only want the option of a permanent move inserted into both agreements. Yet the Italians could reportedly benefit from a clause in Llorente and Kristensen’s contract that would allow them to leave Elland Road on a straight loan with no guarenteed long-term switch next summer.

Both Football Italia and the Il Messagero newspaper have claimed the Whites relegation into the Championship has triggered the clause - but also suggest Roma wish to remain on good terms with Leeds and are willing to negotiate terms over the coming days, with an agreement on both Llorente and Kristensen said to be close.

Agent confirms Whites forward interest in Sevilla move

Leeds United star Rodrigo would be interested in a move to La Liga club Sevilla as his agent awaits a meeting with the Whites over his client’s future.

DEPARTURE? Rodrigo is expected to leave Leeds United for Sevilla

The Spain international has been linked with several clubs since Leeds suffered relegation into the Championship and he is believed to be available for a cut-price fee of around £3m. Reports in Spain have suggested the Europa League winners are keen on the forward - but Rodrigo’s father and agent Adalberto Machado has revealed no ‘concrete’ offers have been made as yet.

“We have nothing firm,” he told ABC Sevilla. “I have known recently of interest, but not concrete.