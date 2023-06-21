Orta was announced as Sevilla’s new sporting director for the next three years on Tuesday, returning to the club where he had made his home between 2006 and 2013.

The 44-year-old embarks on this latest chapter in his career less than two months from his Elland Road departure, which saw him leave Leeds by mutual consent as the team tumbled towards the Premier League trap-door. At the heart of Orta’s decision to part ways was the call made by United board members to sack interim head coach Javi Gracia – an appointment made by Leeds’ Spanish director of football.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Orta has remained in Leeds since his exit but will now be expected to relocate back to Andalusia where he will lead Sevilla’s player recruitment.

Victor Orta pictured alongside ex-Leeds chairman Andrea Radrizzani at Elland Road. (Pic: Mike Egerton/PA Wire)

The international transfer window officially opens for business on July 1, which leaves Orta some time to identify and pursue transfer targets ahead of Sevilla’s 2023/24 campaign, in which they will compete in the Champions League.

Europa League winners for a record seventh time last term, the club struggled initially in LaLiga before appointing Jose Luis Mendilibar who guided the team away from the relegation zone, eventually finishing in a more respectable 12th place.

Orta’s remit will be to bolster Sevilla’s ranks with players capable of making an impact on the domestic and continental stage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is not uncommon to see managers make signings they have worked with previously, but the notion of sporting directors targeting players they have signed once before is a little more novel. This particular tactic could be employed by Orta at Sevilla, owing to his five-and-a-half year stint as Leeds’ director of football.

The Spaniard was deeply embedded in transfer and contract negotiations with United and will have been privy to undisclosed information relating to the clauses, release fees and wages included in Leeds players’ contracts.

Any such knowledge will be deemed valuable by his new employers, reducing the amount of time in negotiations and the number of enquiries needing to be made when pursuing the hypothetical signing of a Leeds player.

Unless stipulated in the terms of his Leeds exit that Orta could not use privileged information to a new club’s advantage, this could jeopardise United’s hopes of holding on to some of the squad’s more prized assets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the other hand, Leeds fans may view Orta’s appointment at Sevilla as an opportunity to raise transfer funds through the sale of unwanted players. It is no secret that Orta developed and fostered close relationships with individuals within Leeds’ first-team squad, whom supporters would gladly see depart.