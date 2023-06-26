Klaesson and Leo Hjelde were both brought into the starting line up for Norway under-21s in Sunday night’s under-21s Euros clash against France having been unused substitutes for Thursday night’s opening 2-1 defeat to Switzerland.

The pair’s Whites team mate Illan Meslier was once again named on the bench for France having also been an unused substitute for his nation’s opening 2-1 win against Italy. Lille stopper Lucas Chevalier was again preferred in goal to Meslier despite Meslier starting nine out of ten of his side’s qualifiers.

Both Chevalier and Klaesson were rarely tested in a very low key first half but Klaesson was finally beaten in the 56th minute when Crystal Palace star Michael Olise escaped the attentions of Hjelde to net a left-flank cross from Yacine Adli at the far post.

EVENTFUL EVENING: For Leeds United goalkeeper Kristoffer Klaesson, above, with Norway under-21s. Photo by Albert Perez/Getty Images.

Hjelde had earlier been booked for tripping Olise who was later forced off injured after colliding with Klaesson who had rushed off his line to save with his feet as Olise latched on to a brilliant through ball from Rayan Cherki.

Hjelde then could have made a big impact at the opposite end of the pitch when getting forward and working space to shoot from a right flank cross but the 19-year-old blazed a wild effort over the bar.

Back at the other end, Klaesson made his best save of the match to tip a powerful effort from Cherki wide before reacting quick enough to keep out Elye Wahi’s attempt to convert with a close range flick. That was one of several other saves made by Klaesson that were hit straight at him.

The booked Hjelde, meanwhile, who had defended valiantly against Olise and Arnaud Kalimuendo was eventually substituted in the 81st minute. As Norway pushed for an equaliser, two more saves from Klaesson denied the French from bagging a second as both Wahi and Amine Gouiri were denied.

Incredibly, Klaesson of all people then went close to setting up an equaliser when sent up for a 94th-minute corner. France cleared the delivery but a second ball back into the area reached Klaesson whose square ball back into the box caused a mad scramble which the French just about survived.

France then countered which left Klaesson scrambling back to his goal but Norway won back possession although the damage was done via Olise’s strike which proved the difference in a 1-0 win.