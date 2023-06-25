Gnonto picked up his 11th cap for Italy’s senior side in last Sunday’s Nations League third place play-off against the Netherlands but the Whites ace was also named in Italy’s under-21s squad for this summer’s under-21s Euros.

Gnonto was named on the bench for Thursday night’s under-21s Euros opener against France but was brought on at half-time for an Italy under-21s debut despite his 11 caps for the senior side.

Italy fell to a 2-1 defeat against France despite a positive impact from Gnonto who was then brought into the starting line up for Sunday evening’s clash against Switzerland for the career first of a full under-21s debut.

IMPACT: From Leeds United's Willy Gnonto, above, for Italy's under-21s. Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images.

Under-21s boss Paolo Nicolato sees Gnonto as a striker as opposed to a winger and the Leeds attacker lined up as part of a front two, playing the left-sided striker role alongside Torino’s Pietro Pellegri.

With just 11 minutes on the clock, Gnonto was able to celebrate another career first via his first goal at under-21s level as he converted from close range at the second attempt after a Raoul Bellanova cross to put his side 2-0 up.

The excellent Bellanova stormed down the right flank and sent in a low cross which Gnonto headed towards goal. Swiss keeper Amir Saipi kept the effort out but only parried the ball back in the direction of Gnonto who was able to adjust and scramble the ball home from close range.

Gnonto had threatened to do something similar five minutes earlier when looking to connect to another Bellanova cross, a higher delivery that just escaped the Whites attacker despite his leap.

Switzerland hacked the ball clear for a corner from which Lorenzo Pirola headed his side in front. Gnonto was marginally offside as Pirola connected with his header but VAR is not in use at the competition and the goal stood. But there was no denying the impact Gnonto was having on the game and he was only denied a first-half hat-trick by two good Saipi saves.

Just three minutes after scoring, the Whites attacker received possession on the right flank and cut inside before unleashing a rising drive that was heading for the roof of the net until Saipi tipped the ball over the bar.

Gnonto then cut inside from the opposite side of the pitch in first half injury time, working space for an opening on the edge of the box and sending a shot that was destined for the top right corner until Saipi intervened again to tip the effort wide for a corner.

Parisi then added Italy’s third goal two minutes later to give his side a 3-0 lead at the interval. Gnonto stayed on for the start of the second half but the Swiss hit back to net twice and cause an almighty scare through strikes from Kastriot Imeri and Zeki Amdouni within seven minutes of the restart.

Gnonto then featured strongly as Italy looked to stave off the fast increasing threat of a comeback but the Whites attacker was eventually withdrawn in the 71st minute as part of a triple change. The Leeds star did not look particularly thrilled to be coming off and Switzerland squandered a glorious chance to equalise a few moments later when Darian Males blazed over the bar when clean through.