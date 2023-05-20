Leeds United travel to West Ham United on Sunday afternoon and could require a win or a draw to avoid Premier League relegation if results go against them on Saturday.

Nottingham Forest, three points ahead, and Everton, a point ahead, welcome Arsenal and travel to Wolves respectively. If both clubs pick up three points, the Whites will need to win to stay in touch with both clubs or a draw to sit three points behind Everton heading into the final game of the season.

The Hammers reached the Europa League Conference final on Thursday night with a 3-1 aggregate win over AZ Alkmaar and could ring the changes with David Moyes’ side all-but safe from the drop.

Ahead of a huge weekend, here’s your latest Leeds United headlines...

Moyes refuses West Ham ‘night out request’

David Moyes reportedly turned down a request from his West Ham squad to celebrate their European victory with a night out in the Netherlands.

Pablo Fornals struck deep into stoppage time on Thursday to seal a 3-1 win over the two legs in the semi-final of the Europa Conference League.

Videos emerged of the Hammers squad celebrating their win in the dressing room with beers spotted in hands of some players, including captain Declan Rice.

However, West Ham made their way straight back to the UK and a report from The Athletic claimed Moyes denied his players the chance to further celebrate their success by staying in the Netherlands for a further evening.

Leeds boss Sam Allardyce feels the Hammers’ could be impacted by reaching the final.

He said in his pre-match press conference: “Subconsciously, you’ll never know whether that may affect the players in terms of when they go out and play. They’ll go out and play and try their best, subconsciously they won’t want to get injured or suspended or I don’t know whether suspensions work in Europe as well as domestically.

“I’m not sure about that. But certainly one would have a worry that I wouldn’t want to miss a final. So they might be a little more tentative. “

Lopetegui drops selection hint v Everton

Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui has hinted that some of his fringe players could be given a chance to prove their worth against Everton on Saturday.

The Toffees travel to the midlands on Saturday, seeking to put the pressure on Leeds ahead of their clash agaisnt West Ham on Sunday.

Asked at his pre-match press conference if some members still have a chance to fight for their Wolves’ futures, he replied (via Express & Star): “Why not? Of course. Each match is important, we are competing in the Premier League, so we have to put our best forward to compete well.

“Maybe it will be a chance for different players to show their level. After we will take decisions – after the two matches, but not before. I hope (it will be a motivation for the players) – the match and the competition deserves this, and our fans too.

“I hope each player that plays is going to be ready, above all because we are going to play against a very good team that is fighting to survive. This is an important enough reason to fight and compete until the end.”

