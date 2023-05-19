Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Big Leeds United injury update pointer as Whites trio receive provisional international call ups

A Leeds United trio have received provisional international call-ups, pointing the way to an encouraging update over a particular injured Whites star’s condition.

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 19th May 2023, 17:19 BST- 1 min read

United midfield ace Tyler Adams remains sidelined with a hamstring injury but the 24-year-old has been named in the USA’s provisional squad for the CONCACAF Nations League this summer. Fellow Whites pair Brenden Aaronson and Weston McKennie who is on loan from Juventus are also included in the squad ahead of the USA’s clash against Mexico on June 16.

Adams has not stepped out for Leeds since playing the full duration of the 2-2 draw at home to Brighton on March 11. Whites boss Sam Allardyce admitted last week that it was unlikely Adams would feature again for Leeds this season.

INCLUDED: Whites star Tyler Adams, pictured on the Elland Road turf after April's defeat against Crystal Palace. Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images.INCLUDED: Whites star Tyler Adams, pictured on the Elland Road turf after April's defeat against Crystal Palace. Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images.
Related topics:Sam AllardyceUSA