Big Leeds United injury update pointer as Whites trio receive provisional international call ups
A Leeds United trio have received provisional international call-ups, pointing the way to an encouraging update over a particular injured Whites star’s condition.
United midfield ace Tyler Adams remains sidelined with a hamstring injury but the 24-year-old has been named in the USA’s provisional squad for the CONCACAF Nations League this summer. Fellow Whites pair Brenden Aaronson and Weston McKennie who is on loan from Juventus are also included in the squad ahead of the USA’s clash against Mexico on June 16.
Adams has not stepped out for Leeds since playing the full duration of the 2-2 draw at home to Brighton on March 11. Whites boss Sam Allardyce admitted last week that it was unlikely Adams would feature again for Leeds this season.