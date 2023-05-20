Leeds United are now putting the final touches on their preparations for their penultimate game of the season.

Sam Allardyce and his Whites are running out of time as they look to beat the drop, currently one point from safety with two games to play. On Sunday, Leeds take on a West Ham side who booked their spot in the Europa Conference League final on Thursday night, defeating AZ Alkmaar in both legs.

The Hammers are all-but safe as far as the Premier League goes, and they are likely to be mathematically safe even if they lose this weekend.

But David Moyes’ men have improved significantly over recent weeks, and they are not likely to be lacking motivation. Ahead of the clash, Allardyce has confirmed a number of absences. “There’s only Dallas, Adams, Sinisterra. Cooper is back in training and Roca has got a patellar tendon injury so not too bad injury front.”

Despite the boost, this one will come too soon for Liam Cooper, while Marc Roca is, of course, out.

As for West Ham, Moyes has confirmed his side are dealing with ‘a couple of injuries’ after Thursday night’s trip to the Netherlands. We already know Michail Antonio is a doubt, at the very least, with the forward limping off late on having already missed the Hammers’ last Premier League outing. Gianluca Scamacca is out with a knee injury, but it’s not clear what West Ham’s situation is beyond that, given Moyes has played it close to the vest.

