International matches continue to be the focus of football fans across the UK and Europe at the moment but there is still plenty for clubs to do back on the domestic side.

Several clubs have already been active in the summer transfer window but Leeds United need to get a new head coach in place before they can really think about incomings and outgoings. One man who will not be filling the Elland Road vacancy is Brendan Rodgers who looks set to return to Celtic and one former Liverpool favourite has tipped him to succeed in Glasgow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elsewhere, a current Leeds player has tipped one of their EFL Championship rivals to win promotion. Here are the latest Leeds United morning news headlines on Monday, June 19:

Former Liverpool favourite tips Leeds United manager target to take Celtic ‘to the next level’

Per an article from The Daily Record, Luis Suarez has hailed Brendan Rodgers as one of the best in the business as his former Liverpool gaffer gets set for his sensational second coming at Celtic. The Northern Irishman was thought to have been one of the frontrunners to replace Sam Allardyce at Leeds but is now expected to have his return to Glasgow confirmed today.

Suarez said: “Celtic already have some very good players – but under Brendan they can go to the next level if they listen to him. For me he is one of the best coaches in Europe and it is no surprise to me that he has got back into the game so quickly. He loves the game – he is passionate about not only winning but playing an attractive style of football. I am glad that he will be back coaching in the Champions League – because that for me is where he belongs.”

Leeds United defender tips Championship rivals for promotion

Leeds United star Charlie Cresswell believes Millwall can win promotion to the Premier League in the near future. As first reported in the Evening Standard, the defender laughed off the fact that “everyone says Millwall is a horrible place to go.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad