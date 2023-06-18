Six Leeds United youngsters gunning for glory with quartet on major collision course

June’s senior internationals are drawing to a close but Leeds United will have six youngsters gunning for glory at this summer’s under-21s Euros.
The 2023 UEFA European Under-21 Championship begins this week on Wednesday, hosted by Romania and Georgia. Leeds will have more than half a team representing the Whites and four of those players are on a major collision course having been drawn in the same group.
Here, we run through the six Leeds players representing their countries with details of who plays when as far as the group stages are concerned. The top two from each group progress to the knockout stages of a competition for which the final takes place at the Adjarabet Arena in Batumi, Georgia on Sunday, July 9.
1. Crysencio Summerville (Netherlands under-21s)
Group A
Wednesday: Belgium, 5pm.
Saturday, June 24: Portugal, 5pm.
Tuesday, June 27: Georgia, 5pm. Photo: Catherine Ivill
2. Charlie Cresswell (England under-21s)
Group C
Thursday: Czech Republic, 5pm.
Sunday, June 25: Israel, 5pm.
Wednesday, June 28: Germany, 5pm. Photo: Giuseppe Bellini
3. Leo Hjelde (Norway under-21s)
Group D
Thursday: Switzerland, 5pm.
Sunday, June 25: France, 7.45pm.
Wednesday, June 28: Italy, 7.45pm. Photo: George Wood
4. Kristoffer Klaesson (Norway under-21s)
Group D
Thursday: Switzerland, 5pm.
Sunday, June 25: France, 7.45pm.
Wednesday, June 28: Italy, 7.45pm. Photo: Naomi Baker