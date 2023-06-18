Six Leeds United youngsters gunning for glory with quartet on major collision course

The 2023 UEFA European Under-21 Championship begins this week on Wednesday, hosted by Romania and Georgia. Leeds will have more than half a team representing the Whites and four of those players are on a major collision course having been drawn in the same group.

Here, we run through the six Leeds players representing their countries with details of who plays when as far as the group stages are concerned. The top two from each group progress to the knockout stages of a competition for which the final takes place at the Adjarabet Arena in Batumi, Georgia on Sunday, July 9.