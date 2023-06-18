Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Six Leeds United youngsters gunning for glory with quartet on major collision course

June’s senior internationals are drawing to a close but Leeds United will have six youngsters gunning for glory at this summer’s under-21s Euros.
Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 19th Jun 2023, 07:00 BST
Updated 19th Jun 2023, 08:20 BST

The 2023 UEFA European Under-21 Championship begins this week on Wednesday, hosted by Romania and Georgia. Leeds will have more than half a team representing the Whites and four of those players are on a major collision course having been drawn in the same group.

Here, we run through the six Leeds players representing their countries with details of who plays when as far as the group stages are concerned. The top two from each group progress to the knockout stages of a competition for which the final takes place at the Adjarabet Arena in Batumi, Georgia on Sunday, July 9.

Group A Wednesday: Belgium, 5pm. Saturday, June 24: Portugal, 5pm. Tuesday, June 27: Georgia, 5pm.

1. Crysencio Summerville (Netherlands under-21s)

1. Crysencio Summerville (Netherlands under-21s)

Group C Thursday: Czech Republic, 5pm. Sunday, June 25: Israel, 5pm. Wednesday, June 28: Germany, 5pm.

2. Charlie Cresswell (England under-21s)

2. Charlie Cresswell (England under-21s)

Group D Thursday: Switzerland, 5pm. Sunday, June 25: France, 7.45pm. Wednesday, June 28: Italy, 7.45pm.

3. Leo Hjelde (Norway under-21s)

3. Leo Hjelde (Norway under-21s)

Group D Thursday: Switzerland, 5pm. Sunday, June 25: France, 7.45pm. Wednesday, June 28: Italy, 7.45pm.

4. Kristoffer Klaesson (Norway under-21s)

4. Kristoffer Klaesson (Norway under-21s)

