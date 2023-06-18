Crushing Leeds United blow followed by huge joy for Whites star and career first

The Spanish international striker bagged his first cap for his country since November 2021 when named in the starting line up for Thursday night’s semi-final against Italy. The Leeds striker was taken off at the half-time interval of a contest in which his side sealed a last gasp 2-1 success to set up a final against Croatia in Rotterdam.

But Rodrigo dropped to the bench for Sunday’s finale and was not called for in a contest that went to extra time and penalties with the score goalless after 120 minutes. Boss Luis de la Fuente had used all of his substitutes by the 97th minute but neither side were able to make a breakthrough as Rodrigo looked on. The contest was ultimately settled on spot kicks in which two saves from keeper Unai Simon proved the difference as Spain won 5-4 on sudden death to end the nation’s 11-year wait for silverware. Rodrigo has bagged 28 caps for his country but the Nations League success represents a first senior international hour.