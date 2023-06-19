Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Bookmakers cast fresh verdict on Leeds United's predicted Championship finish after key appointments

Key appointments have been made at Championship sides ahead of the new season and a fresh verdict has been reached on Leeds United’s place in the final predicted finishing positions.
Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 19th Jun 2023, 06:00 BST

Leeds announced on Thursday that they had appointed Nick Hammond as the club’s interim football advisor on a short-term contract. The hunt for the club’s next manager continues but Leicester City unveiled their new boss on Friday as Pep Guardiola’s former Manchester City assistant Enzo Maresca was announced as the new man in the Foxes hotseat.

Elsewhere, Neil Warnock revealed that he was staying for another season at Huddersfield Town and the developments have all led to changes in the betting market for next season’s Championship campaign. Here, based on the very latest odds for the title and relegation, is where Leeds feature in next season’s predicted finishing positions from the bookies.

Odds for the title: 250-1. Odds for relegation: 7-4.

1. 24th - Plymouth Argyle (relegated)

Odds for the title: 250-1. Odds for relegation: 7-4. Photo: Dan Mullan

Odds for the title: 150-1. Odds for relegation: 15-8.

2. 23rd - Rotherham United (relegated)

Odds for the title: 150-1. Odds for relegation: 15-8. Photo: Stephen Pond

Odds for the title: 66-1. Odds for relegation: 3-1.

3. 22nd - Birmingham City (relegated)

Odds for the title: 66-1. Odds for relegation: 3-1. Photo: Matt McNulty

Odds for the title: 80-1. Odds for relegation: 10-3.

4. 21st - Huddersfield Town

Odds for the title: 80-1. Odds for relegation: 10-3. Photo: George Wood

