Leeds announced on Thursday that they had appointed Nick Hammond as the club’s interim football advisor on a short-term contract. The hunt for the club’s next manager continues but Leicester City unveiled their new boss on Friday as Pep Guardiola’s former Manchester City assistant Enzo Maresca was announced as the new man in the Foxes hotseat.

Elsewhere, Neil Warnock revealed that he was staying for another season at Huddersfield Town and the developments have all led to changes in the betting market for next season’s Championship campaign. Here, based on the very latest odds for the title and relegation, is where Leeds feature in next season’s predicted finishing positions from the bookies.