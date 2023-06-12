Saturday night’s Champions League final brought the curtain down on the 2022/23 football season and all attention now turns to the summer transfer window.

Leeds United will be in for a busy few months and are expected to face several bids for their best players following their relegation to the EFL Championship. However, before they start thinking about bringing in any new faces they will first have to sort out their head coach vacancy.

With the club’s ownership situation now resolved that will be the next step and several publications and journalists have been making claims about who the next man in the Elland Road dugout could be. Here are the latest Leeds United morning headlines on Monday. June 12:

Leeds United ‘may have a chance’ of landing former Chelsea boss

An article by Give Me Sport references quotes by CBS reporter Ben Jacobs who believes Leeds ‘have a chances’ of landing either Graham Potter or Brendan Rodgers despite their relegation to the EFL Championship. Both the former Chelsea boss and ex-Leicester City gaffer have been linked with the vacancy but there have been questions, particularly around Potter, as to whether he would be willing to drop down to managing a second tier club.

However, Jacobs says that they are ‘hearing growing talks’ around Rodgers and Potter. He said: “I think both of those would see themselves as Premier League managers, but Leeds are a big club and in a year might be in the Premier League again, which is why Leeds may feel that they have that opportunity.”

Liverpool legend ‘would be open’ to Leeds United talks

Per a report from Football League World, which quotes journalist Dean Jones, former Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard would be open to taking both the Leeds United and Leicester City jobs despite their fall to the Championship. The Liverpool legend has been out of work since leaving Villa Park last year but has seemingly been in the frame for a few high profile vacancies ever since.

