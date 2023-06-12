The frontrunners for Leeds United manager job at start of huge week with big date imminent

Leeds announced on Friday evening that 49ers Enterprises had reached an agreement with Andrea Radrizzani’s Aser Ventures for the purchase of the club. United added that both parties were continuing to work through the details and that further updates would be provided soon.

But the Whites remain without a manager at the start of a huge week as the transfer window opens in just two days’ time on Wednesday morning. Here, we run through the leading contenders with the bookmakers to fill the Whites hotseat as of the latest odds on Monday morning.