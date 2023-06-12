Leeds news you can trust since 1890
The frontrunners for Leeds United manager job at start of huge week with big date imminent

Leeds United are heading for new ownership for whom an immediate and top priority is to appoint a new manager.
Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 12th Jun 2023, 07:00 BST
Updated 12th Jun 2023, 08:00 BST

Leeds announced on Friday evening that 49ers Enterprises had reached an agreement with Andrea Radrizzani’s Aser Ventures for the purchase of the club. United added that both parties were continuing to work through the details and that further updates would be provided soon.

But the Whites remain without a manager at the start of a huge week as the transfer window opens in just two days’ time on Wednesday morning. Here, we run through the leading contenders with the bookmakers to fill the Whites hotseat as of the latest odds on Monday morning.

Odds: 3-1.

1. Daniel Farke

Odds: 3-1. Photo: Jordan Mansfield

Odds: 3-1.

2. Steven Gerrard

Odds: 3-1. Photo: Alex Grimm

Odds: 7-2.

3. Carlos Corberan

Odds: 7-2. Photo: George Wood

Odds: 10-1.

4. Brendan Rodgers

Odds: 10-1. Photo: Ryan Pierse

