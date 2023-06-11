Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Favourite for Leeds United manager role reportedly offered job abroad and 'considering' proposal

One of the favourites for the vacant Leeds United manager’s job has reportedly been offered a coaching position abroad and is considering the proposal.
Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 11th Jun 2023, 19:01 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Jun 2023, 19:39 BST

Steven Gerrard is one of the market leaders to be United’s next boss and a report from The Athletic at the weekend claimed that the former Aston Villa and Rangers manager was one of the names under discussion at Elland Road.

Gerrard has been out of work since being sacked by Villa last October but ESPN are reporting that the Liverpool legend has now been offered the job as coach of Saudi club Al Ettifaq and is considering the proposal.

As reported by both ESPN and L’Equipe, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters: “Al-Ettifaq made an offer to Gerrard. He welcomed the idea, but asked for time to study the offer.”

JOB OFFER: For Leeds United option Steven Gerrard abroad according to reports. Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images.JOB OFFER: For Leeds United option Steven Gerrard abroad according to reports. Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images.
Leeds announced on Friday evening that 49ers Enterprises had reached an agreement with Andrea Radrizzani’s Aser Ventures for the purchase of the club. Leeds remain without a manager and The Athletic have reported that Gerrard, Daniel Farke, Carlos Corberan and Scott Parker are all under discussion for the job at Leeds who are reportedly very keen on Brendan Rodgers.

There are, though, big doubts about whether Rodgers would take on a Championship role.

