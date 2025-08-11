Summer signing Anton Stach scored his first Leeds United goal in Saturday’s final pre-season friendly against AC Milan at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

An upbeat Anton Stach has called for Leeds United action ahead of the new Premier League campaign and revealed a personal attacking instruction.

Santiago Gimenez fired Milan ahead in the 31st minute but Stach had earlier hit the crossbar and the continually threatening Whites midfielder eventually drew his side level with a superb strike in the 68th minute.

His effort ultimately sealed a 1-1 draw from a performance that Stach was pleased with as he called for his side to now take the current “positive energy” into the new campaign.

The German also revealed that United’s set piece coach has specifically urged him to “shoot hard” whenever firing in an attempt on goal.

“I think it was a really good game,” said Stach to LUTV.

“We played really well, nearly overall the whole game. But you see against such a good team with high quality, you have to be focused in every situation and of course everything was not perfect but I think we as a team played really well so we need to get this positive energy through the season."

Asked about his goal, Stach beamed: “It was something in between a cross and a shot because our set pieces coach, he tells me all the time, I just have to shoot it hard so that when nobody touches it that has to be on the goal and so it was a nice goal."