22 players that have played for Leeds United and Newcastle United ahead of Elland Road clash

Mark Carruthers
By Mark Carruthers

Football writer

Published 27th Aug 2025, 20:00 BST

There are some weird and wonderful names on a list of players that have represented Leeds United and Newcastle United.

It will be a case of friends reunited when Leeds United host Newcastle United at Elland Road on Saturday evening as Whites midfielder Sean Longstaff prepares to face his former club for the first time.

The former Magpies academy product joined Leeds during a hectic summer transfer window as his 19-year association with Newcastle was brought to an end. Longstaff is not the only former Magpies player in the current Whites squad with goalkeeper Karl Darlow also classing Newcastle amongst his former clubs.

Longstaff has became the latest addition to a lengthy list of names of players that have represented both clubs and that includes some weird and wonderful names and some players remembered fondly by supporters at St James Park and Elland Road.

Newcastle United (1995-1996) - Leeds United (1999-2000)

1. Darren Huckerby

Newcastle United (1995-1996) - Leeds United (1999-2000) | Getty Images

Newcastle United (2012-2017) - Leeds United (2017-2019)

2. Vurnon Anita

Newcastle United (2012-2017) - Leeds United (2017-2019) | Getty Images

Leeds United (1987-1993 and 1998-2004) - Newcastle United (1996-1998)

3. David Batty

Leeds United (1987-1993 and 1998-2004) - Newcastle United (1996-1998) | Getty Images

Leeds United (1996-2003) - Newcastle United (2003-2006)

4. Lee Bowyer

Leeds United (1996-2003) - Newcastle United (2003-2006) | Getty Images

Leeds United (1999-2004) - Newcastle United (2004 loan)

5. Michael Bridges

Leeds United (1999-2004) - Newcastle United (2004 loan) | Getty Images

Newcastle United (1997-2004) - Leeds United (2004 loan)

6. Steve Caldwell

Newcastle United (1997-2004) - Leeds United (2004 loan) | Getty Images

