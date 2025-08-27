It will be a case of friends reunited when Leeds United host Newcastle United at Elland Road on Saturday evening as Whites midfielder Sean Longstaff prepares to face his former club for the first time.

The former Magpies academy product joined Leeds during a hectic summer transfer window as his 19-year association with Newcastle was brought to an end. Longstaff is not the only former Magpies player in the current Whites squad with goalkeeper Karl Darlow also classing Newcastle amongst his former clubs.

Longstaff has became the latest addition to a lengthy list of names of players that have represented both clubs and that includes some weird and wonderful names and some players remembered fondly by supporters at St James Park and Elland Road.

1 . Darren Huckerby Newcastle United (1995-1996) - Leeds United (1999-2000) | Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Vurnon Anita Newcastle United (2012-2017) - Leeds United (2017-2019) | Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . David Batty Leeds United (1987-1993 and 1998-2004) - Newcastle United (1996-1998) | Getty Images Photo Sales

4 . Lee Bowyer Leeds United (1996-2003) - Newcastle United (2003-2006) | Getty Images Photo Sales

5 . Michael Bridges Leeds United (1999-2004) - Newcastle United (2004 loan) | Getty Images Photo Sales

6 . Steve Caldwell Newcastle United (1997-2004) - Leeds United (2004 loan) | Getty Images Photo Sales