Elland Road was at its very best on Monday night as Leeds United kicked off their 2025/26 Premier League campaign with a 1-0 win over Everton. Lukas Nmecha’s 84th-minute penalty proved to be the winner and just rewards for a dominant performance from Daniel Farke’s men.

Speaking after the win, Farke described Elland Road as a ‘fortress’ and it’s easy to see why Leeds have maintained such a strong home record in recent years, with the supporters no doubt playing their part on Monday. The atmosphere was electric for almost a full two hours from the teams walking out until long after full-time as celebrations continued.

And that is thanks to you lot, the Leeds United fans who made their voices heard to create a memorable night inside Elland Road. Take a look through the gallery below to see if you can spot yourself in the chaos.

2 . Merchandise is sold outside the stadium Getty Images Photo Sales