Spot yourself in 25 brilliant photos as Leeds United fans celebrate Everton win on memorable Elland Road night

Kyle Newbould
By Kyle Newbould

Central Football Reporter

Published 19th Aug 2025, 17:00 BST

Leeds United fans enjoyed Monday's victory over Everton with plenty of celebrations.

Elland Road was at its very best on Monday night as Leeds United kicked off their 2025/26 Premier League campaign with a 1-0 win over Everton. Lukas Nmecha’s 84th-minute penalty proved to be the winner and just rewards for a dominant performance from Daniel Farke’s men.

Speaking after the win, Farke described Elland Road as a ‘fortress’ and it’s easy to see why Leeds have maintained such a strong home record in recent years, with the supporters no doubt playing their part on Monday. The atmosphere was electric for almost a full two hours from the teams walking out until long after full-time as celebrations continued.

And that is thanks to you lot, the Leeds United fans who made their voices heard to create a memorable night inside Elland Road. Take a look through the gallery below to see if you can spot yourself in the chaos.

1. Fans walk to the stadium

2. Merchandise is sold outside the stadium

3. Fans walk to the stadium

4. Fans enjoy pre-match refreshments

5. Fans walk to the stadium

6. A Leeds United fan wears a personalised shirt outside the stadium

