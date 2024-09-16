Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Daniel Farke and his side are pushing to return to the Premier League.

Leeds United had a busy summer transfer window, offloading as many as 19 senior players in both permanent and temporary moves. The likes of Liam Cooper and Luke Ayling were released following the expiration of their contracts, while stars including Georginio Rutter and Archie Gray left in cash transfers to the Premier League.

While the main focus of the summer was on who had left Leeds, Daniel Farke also saw some new faces added to his squad. Out of eight new recruits, one player to arrive at Elland Road was Isaac Schmidt, who joined the club on a four-year deal from Swiss Super League side St. Gallen on Deadline Day.

While the 24-year-old is yet to make his debut in white, his move to Leeds United has been described as a ‘great opportunity’ by his agent Steven Lang, who confirmed that Farke’s side were up against competition for Schmidt’s signature.

“Other clubs were interested, including Bundesliga clubs, but Leeds are a club with tradition and a rich history. For us, it was clear that joining Leeds and moving to England was a great opportunity for Isaac,” Lang told Leeds Live. “The project perfectly matched what we were looking for so we didn’t hesitate. It's the fact that such a great club must return to the Premier League.”

Before Schmidt’s time with St. Gallen, he represented Lausanne-Sport and played alongside midfielder Gabriel Barès, who is now at Montpellier. Barès has also reflected on his former teammate’s move to Elland Road and believes the match up between the two is spot on, as their mentalities towards success align.

“He always thinks of the team before thinking about himself so it’s a real gift for a team," Barès said of Schmidt. “I think that with his state of mind and the English state of mind, it will match perfectly.”

After their disappointment in the play-offs last season, Leeds are pushing to challenge for promotion once again. The competition is fierce already, with West Brom currently leading the pack at the top of the Championship table with 13 points, yet to register a defeat.