Leeds United’s club record move for Hoffenheim forward Georginio Rutter dashed the hopes of one Premier League relegation rival.

The France Under-21 international officially completed a £36m move to Elland Road over the weekend after agreeing a five-and-a-half year deal to become the Whites second new addition of the January transfer window.

Speaking after the deal was officially confirmed, the 20-year-old expressed his desire to help his new side enjoy a productive second half to the season, telling the club website: “The Premier League is the best league in football and with Leeds I hope the rest of this season will go good. I will give my energy for the club, I’m very energetic and dribbling is my favourite thing to do on the pitch. Before I came here Illan Meslier told me Leeds was a real family. He said the fans are amazing and he offered me any help I need to settle in.”

Rutter could make his Premier League debut when Leeds visit Brentford on Sunday afternoon - and one relegation rival will look on with envy after missing out on his signature over the last two weeks. iNews have reported Everton were keen to take Rutter to Goodison Park as part of a double striker swoop, with Aston Villa forward Danny Ings also said to be on Frank Lampard’s wish list.