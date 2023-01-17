Emerging Leeds United youngster signs new deal after impressive Whites contributions
An emerging Leeds United youngster has signed a Whites contract extension after recent impressive contributions for the under-18s and 21s.
Eighteen-year-old midfielder Joe Snowdon signed his first professional deal with Leeds in the summer of 2021, which was due to expire at the end of the season. Snowdon, though, has now penned a new one-and-a-half-year deal, contracting him at Elland Road until the summer of 2024.
Snowdown featured 16 times across the Under-18s and Under-21s last season in all competitions, netting five goals and providing five assists. The teenager has played four times for the Under-21s in the league this term and also made three Whites appearances in the Papa John’s Trophy.