Leeds United have made an impressive start to the new Premier League season.

Jesse Marsch’s side find themselves in 3rd position after picking up seven points from their opening three matches.

They beat fellow Yorkshire club Barnsley 3-1 last time out in the Carabao Cup and return to league action this weekend away at Brighton and Hove Albion.

Here is a look at the latest news coming out of the club...

Manchester City keeping tabs on youngster

Leeds youngster Archie Gray is reportedly being eyed by Manchester City.

The champions lured Kalvin Phillips away from Elland Road earlier in this transfer window.

As detailed in a report by The Athletic, Pep Guardiola’s side have ‘constantly’ watched teenager Gray in action.

Midfielder ‘most likely’ to depart

Mateusz Bogusz is the ‘most likely’ Whites youngster to depart before the end of the transfer window, the Yorkshire Evening Post understands.

The Polish attacking midfielder spent time on loan with Spanish second tier side Ibiza last term to get some first-team experience under his belt.

He scored four goals in 22 games for the Segunda Division outfit.

Winger made available

Ian Poveda has been made available for transfer this month.

The winger was loaned out to Blackburn Rovers in the Championship in the last campaign.

As per Sky Sports, Leeds are ‘willing’ to let him leave as he has fallen down the pecking order under Marsch.