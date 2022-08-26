Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to head coach Marsch the right-back's situation is not 100 per cent decided as the transfer window nears its conclusion.

Unlike in January, when he knocked on Marcelo Bielsa's door and asked to leave, Drameh is not pushing for an exit this time. It was Bielsa who made public the youngster’s request, while making clear his own contrary view over the best course of action for Under 23s players. Bielsa wanted Drameh, and others, to stay put, close to the first team. But Drameh got his wish, headed to the Championship with Cardiff City and put together an impressive stint.

Even when the 20-year-old reported back to Thorp Arch at the end of of last season, the new head coach in place, Marsch, suspected that the 20-year-old saw himself heading out again in the summer.

But being a full part of the American's pre-season preparations, including the tour of Australia, and performing well, has drawn Drameh closer to the fold once again.

"I think he's doing great," Marsch began.

"Cody and I had some tough conversations at the end of last year when we had him in for training. I think he had a very good experience at Cardiff and in his mind, maybe wanted to stay there.

"I challenged him to think about challenging himself to be here. It was really good that he got games [at Cardiff], that he was playing well and I watched not every game but I got highlights of most of his games and I watched a lot of his actions.

BIG FUTURE - Leeds United head coach Jesse Marsch says it has been a pleasure welcoming Cody Drameh back into the fold and watching him develop, but he can't say if the youngster will stay or go out on loan. Pic: Bruce Rollinson

"I think over time he's enjoyed being here and I think in there he has played good football and I think with him, they kind of go hand in hand. The key for him is to not need the enjoyment and need more of the drive to be the best that he can possibly be and get out of his comfort zone, which he did by going to Cardiff, but challenge himself at a high level to really maximise who he can be every day. I think he's done that in a big way."

The reward for rising to the manager's challenge was 90 minutes in the Carabao Cup against Barnsley, a game in which the young defender acquitted himself well.

Although he's yet to play in the Premier League for Leeds, Drameh has still impressed his boss.

"It's been a pleasure," said Marsch.

"I've seen him grow a lot in the last weeks. I think he's performed well within the team. I think he's fit well within the team."

There has been Championship interest in a loan, recently, but Marsch is unsure what the immediate future holds for Drameh.

He's certain however that, right now, there's a future for him at Leeds.

"What happens with him going forward, I think it's not totally solidified one way or the other quite yet," he said.

"The window is still open. I think he knows he wants to play games and that's important for him, but we also value having him here. So we'll see how that next week goes and exactly what comes out of it, but I can just say that in the moment, I think he's fully a part of our team, in our club and he has a big future here."